Happy Holi 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards
People in India celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm. Holi marks the end of winters and arrival of springs.
Holi, the festival of colors, sweets, and love is year. This, year Holi is being celebrated on 29 March 2021.
It is a Hindu festival, but is celebrated by people all over India, irrespective of their religion. It is precede by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi.
People also enjoy a lot of sweets on the auspicious occasion of Holi. One of such sweet is Gujia. It is sweet dumpling kind of sweet stuffed with khoa (dried and processed milk). People also distribute this mouthwatering sweet to their family, friends and loved ones.
In this piece, we have curated some wishes, images and quotes for you to send to your family and friends on the occasion of Holi.
Forgive your haters and ill-wishers and remember those who are near & dear to you with splashing colors. Happy Holi!
It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi!
“Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!”
