Happy Holi 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards

Holi, the festival of colors, sweets, and love is year. This, year Holi is being celebrated on 29 March 2021.

People in India celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm. It is considered to mark the end of winters and arrival of springs. People celebrate Holi by playing with with colors. Colors like Gulal and water colors. India observes a national holiday on the occasion of Holi.

It is a Hindu festival, but is celebrated by people all over India, irrespective of their religion. It is precede by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi.

People also enjoy a lot of sweets on the auspicious occasion of Holi. One of such sweet is Gujia. It is sweet dumpling kind of sweet stuffed with khoa (dried and processed milk). People also distribute this mouthwatering sweet to their family, friends and loved ones.