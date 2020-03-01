Holi 2020: Check Dates of Lathmar, Laddu and Dhulandi Holi Here

A few days are left for the festival of Holi to commence. Holi is celebrated at the end of the month of Falgun on a full-moon day and mostly falls in the month of February or March. This year, the main festival of Holi will be celebrated on 10 March.

The celebration of this festival of colours is observed all over the country. Holi festival begins with Holika Dahan, which is one day prior to Holi or Rangwali Holi, where people celebrate it by applying colours or Gulal to each other. It is also known as Dhulandi Holi in some parts of the country.

Apart from this, Holi festival has a special significance in neighbouring towns of Nandgaon and Barsana, which fall near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh which is related to the Hindu God Krishna and Goddess Radha.

In these places, Holi celebrations start off a week prior to the day of Holi. During this one-week celebration, Holi is celebrated in different forms like Lathmar Holi, Laddu Holi etc, which have its own significance in some parts of India.