Holi 2020: Check Dates of Lathmar, Laddu and Dhulandi Holi Here
A few days are left for the festival of Holi to commence. Holi is celebrated at the end of the month of Falgun on a full-moon day and mostly falls in the month of February or March. This year, the main festival of Holi will be celebrated on 10 March.
The celebration of this festival of colours is observed all over the country. Holi festival begins with Holika Dahan, which is one day prior to Holi or Rangwali Holi, where people celebrate it by applying colours or Gulal to each other. It is also known as Dhulandi Holi in some parts of the country.
Apart from this, Holi festival has a special significance in neighbouring towns of Nandgaon and Barsana, which fall near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh which is related to the Hindu God Krishna and Goddess Radha.
In these places, Holi celebrations start off a week prior to the day of Holi. During this one-week celebration, Holi is celebrated in different forms like Lathmar Holi, Laddu Holi etc, which have its own significance in some parts of India.
Lathmar Holi, a very popular celebration among the country and even abroad, is celebrated with zeal in Nandgaon and Barsana. It is believed that Lord Krishna went to meet Radha from Nandgaon to Barsana. During his visit, he playfully teased Radha and her friends who accompanied her. In return, women chased him away from the town with bamboo sticks or lathis.
Therefore, every year, men from Nandgaon visit Barsana during the Holi festival and practice the same things, which also include celebrations with colours, dance, music, playing with sticks etc.
And so, in this article, we are telling you when will these different Holi celebrations like Lathmar Holi, Laddu Holi, Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi/Dhulandi Holi be celebrated this year.
Laddu Holi 2020 Celebration Date
Laddu Holi, which is celebrated with great fervour in Barsana and Mathura, will be celebrated on 3 March this year.
Lathmar Holi 2020 Celebration Date and Venue
This year. Lathmar Holi will be celebrated on 4 March 2020 in Barsana, whereas, in Nandgaon. it will be celebrated on 5 March.
Holika Dahan 2020 Date
This year, Holika Dahan or Kumudu Pyre will be celebrated on 9 March 2020. On this day, Holika, an asura is burnt as per the Hindu ritual and is celebrated one day prior to the Rangwali Holi.
Holika Dahan 2020 Shubh Muhurat
Holika Dahan Muhurta - 6:27 PM to 8:53 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 26 Mins
Bhadra Punchha - 9:37 AM to 10:38 AM
Bhadra Mukha - 10:38 AM to 12:19 PM
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)
Dhulandi Holi 2020 Date
The festival of Holi is also known as Dhulandi and Rangwali Holi in some parts of India and this year it will be celebrated on 10 March.
