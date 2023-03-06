Holi 2023: Know the 10 Best Tricks To Protect Your Smartphone From Damage
Holi 2023: Protect your smartphone by following the below tips and tricks.
The festival of colors 'Holi' is almost around the corner. People of India, celebrate this festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Be it applying colors on each other or sharing sweets, Holi is all about fun and happiness.
This year Holi will be celebrated on 8 March 2023. On every occasion people love to click picture and capture videos to make the festival a memorable one, and Holi is no different.
After a hiatus of almost 3 years due to pandemic, this year people would love to enjoy the Holi at its best and click as many pictures as they can. But do you know? The color and water used in Holi might damage your costly smartphone in more than one ways. But that should not prevent you from enjoying the festival.
We have curated some best tips and tricks for you to protect your smartphone from damage while enjoying the Holi.
10 Best Tips and Tricks To Protect Your Smartphone From Damage During Holi
As all of us know that the damage caused to any smartphone by water or any other careless means is not covered under warranty by the company. Therefore, follow the below tricks to protect your phone while enjoying the festival.
1. Use a Zip Lock Bag: One of the easiest ways to protect your phone during Holi is to keep it in a water proof zip lock bag. The bag is easily available on multiple online stores.
2. Cover the Ports With An Adhesive Tape: The only way water enters your smartphone is through ports, earpiece grilles, headphone jack, and speakers. The best way to avoid this is to cover all these opening with a tape. You should also put your phone on silent mode to prevent any damage to speakers while they are covered.
3. Switch To Pattern or PIN Lock: While your face and hands are covered with layers of colors, it is not possible for the biometric scanner to recognize your face or finger print. Therefore, ensure to use traditional pin or patter lock to avoid any problem.
4. Avoid Charging Your Phone If It Gets Wet: If by chance your smartphone gets wet by the colors of Holi, do not charge it unless it is completely dry. Also, do not use a blow dryer for drying your phone as it may damage some essential parts of it.
5. Do Not Rely on Your Smartphone's IP Rating: There are some premium smartphones that ensure some protection against water and dust through their IP rating. However, one must remember that the protection is only for pure water and that too for a limited time.
6. Cover the Screen of Your Smartphone: You should avoid the screen of your smartphone from any contact with colors. Therefore, cover it to prevent the sticking of color.
7. Use a Nano Coating Screen Protector: Do you know your phone will get instantly damaged by the colored water used in Holi. Therefore, you must use the Nano-coating screen protector to keep your phone safe. The Nano-coating screen protector is easily available in the markets.
8. Use Smartskin: A wide variety of smartskins are easily available in the markets that you can use for your smartphones to keep them safe while playing the Holi. You must remember that the smartskin keep your handset safe from the water, dust, dirt, and any other particles.
9. Use a Waterproof Phone Cover: A lot of waterproof phone covers are available in the markets that prevent your smartphone from any kind of damage caused by water. Although it is not stylish, the cover is designed in such a way that it covers all the dimensions of the phone that might allow the entry of water.
10. Use Silica pouches: This is the one of the simplest and the cheapest solutions for smartphones against the water damage. There are different silica pouches available in the market that come with a zip-lock facility to prevent the smartphone from getting wet. It also protects the handset against accumulation of moisture.
