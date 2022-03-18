Happy Holi 2022: Images, Wallpapers, Gifs, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Images
Holi 2022: Images, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status
This year, one of the most popular festival in India, Holi, will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022. Popularly known as the festival of colours, Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India and is widely celebrated.
Holi is important and popular for two main reasons. First, Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. Second, it marks the arrival of spring and harvest season in the country.
On Holi, people play with colours the entire day. They also eat a lot of good food and prepare special sweets on this day.
Holi is one festival in India that unites people. Everybody enjoys Holi together and exchange good wishes. They make memories that can be cherished for life.
Holika Dahan 2022 will be celebrated on 17 March 2022. On this day, people arrange bonfires and mark the beginning of the Holi festival. This day is also known as Choti Holi.
This year, Holi is extra special because people in India will be celebrating it properly after two years. The past two years have been stressful for everybody in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available and the COVID cases are declining, people have the opportunity to celebrate Holi 2022 grandly in India.
Happy Holi 2022 Wallpapers
Happy Holi 2022 Gifs
