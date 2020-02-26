Holi 2020 Special Trains in Northern, Central and Western Areas
As the vibrant festival of colours, Holi, is coming closer, Indian Railways has announced to run special trains to curb the rush of passengers during the festival. In view of the festival, special trains will run between Pune and Patna, Gandhidham to Bhagalpur, among many cities during Holi, to avoid overcrowding and for the ease of passengers.
Holi special trains will start running between Pune and Patna from 5 March. If people are missing out on reservations, then these trains can prove to be a better option. In this article, we are sharing the routes, timings and other details of these special trains.
On 19 February 2020, the central railways announced four special trains between Pune and Patna for the ease of passengers travelling during the festival.
Train number 03253 will leave from Patna at 10 am on Thursday, 5 March, which will reach Pune at 6.20 pm on the next day i.e. Friday evening. At the same time, train number 03254 will leave from Pune at 8.45 pm on Friday, March 6, which will reach Patna on the third day i.e. 7 am on Sunday morning. By this schedule, these trains will also run on March 12 and March 13 respectively.
These special trains launched by the central railways will stop at many stations including Ahmednagar, Belapur, Khandwa, Satna and Manikpur. Online booking for Holi special train 03254 was started from 20 February 2020 on the official website of the Railways.
Apart from this, the Northern Railways also announced special trains on the occasion of Holi festival on 10 February.
Talking about Western Railway, Holi special train will run between Gandhidham and Bhagalpur. According to information released by Western Railway, the special train between Gandhinagar-Bhagalpur will start from March 6, which will stop at many stations including Ahmedabad, Nanded, Bhavani, Kota.
