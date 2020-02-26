Holi 2020 Special Trains in Northern, Central and Western Areas

As the vibrant festival of colours, Holi, is coming closer, Indian Railways has announced to run special trains to curb the rush of passengers during the festival. In view of the festival, special trains will run between Pune and Patna, Gandhidham to Bhagalpur, among many cities during Holi, to avoid overcrowding and for the ease of passengers.

Holi special trains will start running between Pune and Patna from 5 March. If people are missing out on reservations, then these trains can prove to be a better option. In this article, we are sharing the routes, timings and other details of these special trains.