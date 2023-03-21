Hindu New Year 2023 Wishes to Share With Friends and Family on Ugadi 2023

New Year is an occasion celebrated all around the world but the important thing is that the date of the new year is also different in different places in the world. The New Year celebrations of different regions differ depending on the culture and significance.

There are different dates of the new year in different states of India or in different communities. In the Hindu community of North India, New Year's festival is celebrated on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra which is on 22 March this year. In Hinduism, this day is considered as the Hindu new year, one of the most auspicious day of the year.

Below are the other names of the Hindu New Year in different regions and we will also give a list of wishes to share with your friends and family on the occasion of new year.