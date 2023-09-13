Hindi Diwas 2023 Date, History, Significance, Wishes, Images, Speech, and Quotes

Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 14 September. The day is dedicated to promote and celebrate the cultural heritage of Hindi –the official language of India.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had officially declared 14 September as the Hindi Diwas. Hindi was declared as one of the official languages in order to streamline government operations in a multilingual nation.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, different activities are are organized in schools, colleges, government offices, and cultural institutions throughout the country.

Some of these Hindi Diwas activities include essay competitions, workshops, seminars, writing competitions, cultural programmes, quizzes, and more. The main significance of celebrating Hindi Diwas in India is to highlight the importance of Hindi as a language of communication, and as a repository for the country's extensive literary and cultural history.