Hindi Diwas 2023 Date, History, Significance, Wishes, Images, Speech, and Quotes

Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 14 September. The day is dedicated to promote and celebrate the cultural heritage of Hindi –the official language of India.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had officially declared 14 September as the Hindi Diwas. Hindi was declared as one of the official languages in order to streamline government operations in a multilingual nation.
On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, different activities are are organized in schools, colleges, government offices, and cultural institutions throughout the country.
Some of these Hindi Diwas activities include essay competitions, workshops, seminars, writing competitions, cultural programmes, quizzes, and more. The main significance of celebrating Hindi Diwas in India is to highlight the importance of Hindi as a language of communication, and as a repository for the country's extensive literary and cultural history.
Hindi Diwas 2023: When Will Be It Celebrated in India?
This year, Hindi Diwas will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 September 2023
History and Significance of Hindi Diwas
The history of Hindi Diwas dates back to 14 September 1949, when Hindi language was declared as the official language of India under the Indian Constitution. Hindi language plays a critical role in connecting people from different linguistic backgrounds in India, and is understood and spoken by people from different regions of the country.
The main significance of celebrating the Hindi Diwas is to recognise and honour the contribution of the Hindi language to India's cultural and linguistic diversity. Hindi Diwas is observed to promote and value the linguistic diversity of India. It focuses on preserving and advancing India's linguistic heritage.
Happy Hindi Diwas Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Wish you many many happy returns of the Hindi Diwas 2023. Let us promote Hindi language.
Hindi language is the best language in the whole world. It connects people from all religions and castes. Happy Hindi Diwas.
We should not be ashamed about speaking Hindi. We are Indians and Hindi is our mother tongue. Let us be proud of it. Greetings of Hindi Diwas 2023.
Hindi is the only language in India, that connects people from different regions. Let us pledge to respect and honor our language always. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.
Hindi is our national language, and we should preserve it for our future generations. Let us promote Hindi everywhere. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.
"Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon" (Without Hindi, I am voiceless) - Mahatma Gandhi
“Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai.” (Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched) - Sampurnanand
"Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai.” (Hindi is essential for India’s unity) - Seth Govinddas
"Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai.” (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language) - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“Bhasha vichar ki poshak hai.” (Language is the attire of thoughts) - Dr. Johnson
Hindi Bhartiya Sanskriti ki aatma hai” (Hindi is the soul of Indian culture - [Kamla Pati Tripathi
Hindi Diwas Speech in English for Students
Here is a Hindi Diwas 2023 speech for students:
We are gathered here to celebrate Hindi Diwas, a day that has had a significant historical impact on our nation. Every year on 14th of September, Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day, is commemorated to honour the declaration of Hindi as one of India's official languages. This day serves as a reminder of the variety of languages spoken in our country and the depth of our cultural heritage.
Hindi language is a connecting force that brings together the citizens of our country, who belong to diverse cultures. It is a language that strikes a chord in our souls and ties us to our ancestral heritage. On this Hindi Diwas, we honour not just the language itself but also the traditions and values associated with it.
As students, we should be proud that we are able to converse in Hindi. The Hindi is more than just a language; it serves as a window into our culture, customs, and history. By acknowledging Hindi language, we can access a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that has been passes down from several generations.
Happy Hindi Diwas!!! Jai Hind
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)