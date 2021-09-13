Hindi Diwas 2021: Date and Significance
On 14 September 1949, Hindi, written in Devanagari script, was adopted as the official language of Union of India.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 14 September. As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to Hindi. It marks the day on which Hindi language was declared as the official language of Union of India.
On 14 September 1949, Hindi, written in Devanagari script, was adopted by Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of Union of India. The other official language is English. The reason behind adopting Hindi as one of the official language was to simplify administration in a country with multiple languages.
Efforts were made by several writers, poets, and activists for adoption of Hindi as the official language. Some of them are Beohar Rajendra Simha, Maithili Sharan Gupt, Kaka Kalelkar, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, and Seth Govind Das. Moreover, Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union on Beohar Rajendra Simha's birthday, i.e.14 September.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated annually to honour and promote Hindi language. Many literary and cultural events are organized on this day across the country, wherein people celebrate great works of Hindi literature.
Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar awards are also given to Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens on Hindi Diwas for their contribution to, and promotion of Hindi.
