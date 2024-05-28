Heat Wave: 7 Amazing Tips to Prevent Dehydration in This Scorching Summer Heat

3. Take Fluids and Electrolyte After Exercise: When you exercise hard, your body demands more water. And if you’re going to be exercising for a long time or at a high intensity, you’ll need to drink extra water. When you’re exercising, it’s also important to bring in extra electrolytes when needed. Plain water is enough for most people, but some circumstances can call for a sports drink. Sports drinks with sodium or carbohydrates can help you recover better from dehydration.

4. Eat Fresh Fruits and Vegetable: It is extremely important to maintain the fluid levels of body to prevent dehydration in summer. Many fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, and lettuce have a high water content, and therefore help in overall hydration. In addition, consuming such refreshing foods help in quenching the thirst caused by extreme heat in summers.

5. Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine: Consuming alcohol and caffeinated drinks in summer may lead to dehydration and serious heat related illnesses. Therefore, it is recommended to stay hydrated and maintain a healthy lifestyle by avoiding alcohol, sugary drinks, and caffeine.

6. Consume Probiotics: Probiotics are important for maintaining a healthy gut and enhancing the function of immune system. They also help in absorption of fluids including water. Therefore, it is recommended to consume probiotics in summer to prevent dehydration and other heat related illnesses.

7. Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Sun: During harsh summers, one of the effective ways to avoid dehydration is to avoid exposure to sun. This can be done by staying indoors, especially when the sun is at its peak. If you have to go out, consider walking using an umbrella or walking under shade.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).