Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Significance, Rituals and Pooja Timings

Hartalika Teej is of great significance for people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated on the Tritiya or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar each year.

Traditionally, married women observe a fast on this day, dress up in new red coloured clothing and apply mehendi (henna) on their palms.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and women keep a fast without consuming food or water. Not only married women, but also the unmarried women keep this tough fast.

Hartalika Teej 2020: Date

This year it will be celebrated on 21 August 2020.