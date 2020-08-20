Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Significance, Rituals and Pooja Timings
Hartalika Teej is of great significance for people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated on the Tritiya or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar each year.
Traditionally, married women observe a fast on this day, dress up in new red coloured clothing and apply mehendi (henna) on their palms.
Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and women keep a fast without consuming food or water. Not only married women, but also the unmarried women keep this tough fast.
Hartalika Teej 2020: Date
This year it will be celebrated on 21 August 2020.
Significance of Hartalika Teej Puja
Women celebrate Hartalika Teej to seek divine blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Several women observe fast and listen to Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha to seek conjugal bliss.
Hartalika Teej Rituals
Women adorn themselves with jewels and new clothes on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. This is followed by performing puja in the temples. Several women also keep nirjala vrat ( without water) to seek divine blessings of Goddess Parvati.
Women decorate their homes besides adorning the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, wear henna on their hands and sing beautiful Teej songs. Swings are put up, fixed to branches of large trees steadfastly while women take turns to swing on them.
Hartalika Teej Puja Muhurat
As per the Drik Panchang, the mahurat timings are as follows:
- Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 05:54 am to 08:30 am
- Pradoshkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 6.54 pm- 9.06 pm
- Tritiya Tithi: 2.13 am-11.02 pm
