Happy World Children's Day 2022: History, Theme, Wishes, & Quotes
World Children's day is different from national children's day and it is celebrated on 20 November every year.
World Children’s Day is celebrated on 20 November 2022 and this day was first established in 1954 to promote international togetherness, and for improving children's welfare. This date holds immense importance in history, since on this date in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. And again on the same date in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
It is also an important day because everyone who is a part of the society like the parents, teachers, government leaders, civil society activists, or community elders can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities, and nations.
World Children's Day is an opportunity to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights and make people aware of them. Share these quotes, wishes, and themes to celebrate the occasion.
World Children's Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Children's Day 2022 is 'Inclusion for every child' and it recognizes education as a basic right for all children. It aims to empower children to have a better future and more equal and inclusive world
World Children's Day 2022: Wishes & Quotes
"Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams." – Swami Vivekananda
"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.
"There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children." – Nelson Mandela
Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Jawaharlal Nehru
“The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm.” - Aldous Huxley
