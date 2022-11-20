Happy World Children's Day 2022: History, Theme, Wishes, & Quotes

World Children’s Day is celebrated on 20 November 2022 and this day was first established in 1954 to promote international togetherness, and for improving children's welfare. This date holds immense importance in history, since on this date in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. And again on the same date in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It is also an important day because everyone who is a part of the society like the parents, teachers, government leaders, civil society activists, or community elders can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities, and nations.

World Children's Day is an opportunity to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights and make people aware of them. Share these quotes, wishes, and themes to celebrate the occasion.