ADVERTISEMENT

Revisiting Ismail Merathi’s Nazm, ‘Nasihat’ This Children’s Day

On the occasion of Children's day, The Quint's Fabeha Syed reads, Ismail Merathi's nazm, 'Nasihat'.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Videos
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ismail Merathi is an important name in Children's literature in Urdu.</p></div>
i

It is said that if one wants to work on their Urdu, then one must read Urdu poet Ismail Merathi's nazms. Since a lot of his poems are part of Urdu syllabus in schools, those who have studied Urdu formally, remember reading his nazms.

His poems like 'Humaari Gaayein' (Our Cow), 'Kachhua aur Khargosh' (Tortoise and the Rabbit), and 'Ek Waqt Mein Ek Kaam' (One Job at a Time), are some of his poems we grew up reading even if we had not studied Urdu in school.

Also Read

If the Lockdown is Wearing You Down, ‘Sabr’ is What You Need

If the Lockdown is Wearing You Down, ‘Sabr’ is What You Need
ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Children's day, we thought of picking out one of his iconic nazms, 'Nasihat' — a lesson in moral courage and the power of forgiveness.

'Nasihat' by Ismail Merathi

Snapshot

Kare dushmani koi tum se agar

Jahaan tak bane tum karo darguzar

Karo tum na haasid ki baato'n pe ghaur

Jale jo koi us ko jalne do aur

Agar tum se ho jaaye sarzad qusoor

To iqraar-o-tauba karo bizzaroor

Badi ki ho jis ne tumhaare khilaaf

Jo chaahe muaafi to kar do muaaf

Nahin, balki tum aur ehsaan karo

Bhalai se us ko pashemaa'n karo

Hai sharmindagi us ke dil ka ilaaj

Sazaa aur malaamat ki kya ehtiyaaj

Bhalaai karo to karo be-gharaz

Gharaz ki bhalaai to hai ik maraz

Jo muhtaaj maange to do tum udhaar

Raho vaapsi ke na ummeed-vaar

Jo tum ko Khudaa ne diyaa hai to do

Na khissat karo is mein, jo ho so ho

Also Read

Secrets of 'Kainaat' That it Moves Once You Have Decided

Secrets of 'Kainaat' That it Moves Once You Have Decided

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT