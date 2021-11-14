Revisiting Ismail Merathi’s Nazm, ‘Nasihat’ This Children’s Day

It is said that if one wants to work on their Urdu, then one must read Urdu poet Ismail Merathi's nazms. Since a lot of his poems are part of Urdu syllabus in schools, those who have studied Urdu formally, remember reading his nazms.

His poems like 'Humaari Gaayein' (Our Cow), 'Kachhua aur Khargosh' (Tortoise and the Rabbit), and 'Ek Waqt Mein Ek Kaam' (One Job at a Time), are some of his poems we grew up reading even if we had not studied Urdu in school.