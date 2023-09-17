Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings & Posters

Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated in India on Sunday, 17 September 2023. It is an important festival because people in India consider Lord Vishwakarma as the creator of the world. Devotees refer to him as the divine engineer of the world and his birthday is celebrated on Kanya Sankranti as per the Hindu calendar.
It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma was born out of Samudra Manthan and that is why his divine skill is worshipped by all craftsmen, architects, engineers, and office workers. Lord Vishwakarma was the son of Lord Brahma. Lord Brahma is considered as the chief architect of the world. It is also believed that it was he who built the holy city of Dwarka. We have a list of wishes, images, messages, and greetings that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion.
Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Images & Pictures
Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with divine skills and craftsmanship so that you excel in anything you do. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023!
Pray to Lord Vishwakarma and be grateful to him for all that he has helped you achieve. May you always be successful in life. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!
May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with good luck and goodwill so that you can achieve everything you want by following the right values.
Be honest in your work and give your best. The success must be delayed but it will always come to you with the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.
This day also reminds us to respect all the workers, sculptors, engineers, builders, and technicians. Spread happiness and respect wherever you go.
