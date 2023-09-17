Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings & Posters

May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with divine skills and craftsmanship so that you excel in anything you do. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023!

Pray to Lord Vishwakarma and be grateful to him for all that he has helped you achieve. May you always be successful in life. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with good luck and goodwill so that you can achieve everything you want by following the right values.

Be honest in your work and give your best. The success must be delayed but it will always come to you with the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

This day also reminds us to respect all the workers, sculptors, engineers, builders, and technicians. Spread happiness and respect wherever you go.