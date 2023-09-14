Engineers' Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate in India?

Engineers' Day in India is celebrated every year on 15 September. The day is dedicated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya – one of the greatest engineers of the country.

Apart from India, 15 September is observed as Engineers' Day in Sri Lanka and Tanzania also. National Engineers' Day or Visvesvaraya Jayanti is recognised to highlight the remarkable contributions of M Visvesvaraya in the fields of science and technology.

Engineers' Day provides a platform to acknowledge and showcase the great work of engineers. The main focus of this day is to promote the incredible work of engineers, and aware people about their selfless contribution in shaping the world.