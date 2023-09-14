ADVERTISEMENT
Engineers' Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Why To Celebrate in India?

Engineers' Day in India is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya.

Engineers' Day in India is celebrated every year on 15 September. The day is dedicated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya – one of the greatest engineers of the country.

Apart from India, 15 September is observed as Engineers' Day in Sri Lanka and Tanzania also. National Engineers' Day or Visvesvaraya Jayanti is recognised to highlight the remarkable contributions of M Visvesvaraya in the fields of science and technology.

Engineers' Day provides a platform to acknowledge and showcase the great work of engineers. The main focus of this day is to promote the incredible work of engineers, and aware people about their selfless contribution in shaping the world.

Engineers' Day 2023 Date in India

The National Engineers' Day is celebrated on 15 September. This year, the day will be observed on Friday, 15 September.

Engineers' Day 2023 Theme

The theme of Engineers' Day 2023 is "Engineering for a Sustainable Future."

History of Engineers' Day

In India, Engineers' Day is celebrated on 15 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya – an exceptional engineer of the country.

Sir Visvesvaraya was born on 15 September 1861, and played a prominent role in the development of India, especially in fields like engineering and infrastructure. He has lead different engineering projects, and has also served as the Diwan of Mysore.

Significance of Engineers' Day: Why Is It Celebrated?

There are several reason for celebrating Engineers' Day. Some of them include the following:

Creating Awareness: Engineers' Day is celebrated to create awareness about the wonderful roles of engineers in the overall development of country.

Honoring the Role of Engineers: Engineers' Day is observed to appreciate and honor the great role of engineers in different field like civil engineering, mechanical engineering, thermal engineering, electrical engineering, and more.

Promoting Engineering As a Career: Different countries celebrate Engineers' Day to inspire and motivate students to pursue engineering as a career.

Fostering Innovation: Engineers have been at the forefront of innovation since ages. By highlighting the contribution that engineering makes to society and the opportunity for innovative problem-solving within the industry, Engineers' Day can encourage and inspire innovation and development.

Topics:  Engineer 

