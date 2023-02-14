Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates 14 February with Animation
Google Doodle for valentine's day 2023 signify that partners in love will be with each other through thick and thin.
The Google Doodle for valentine's day is here and it is a cute, adorable animation of raindrops that drop down to form hearts. The animation signifies- 'rain or shine, will you be mine?'
We cannot think of a better day than February 14 for such a romantic animated Google Doodle to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Valentine's day is the most romantic day of the year and now the day is used to express affection for lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and other romantic gestures. The Google Doodle shows two rain drop falling and making a heart and it means that we expect our partners and lovers to be with us in both our highs and lows. We hope that everyone finds a partner that is happy to celebrate the wins and give hope if something does not go as planned.
The official page of Google Doodle released a statement on the occasion of Valentine's day, 14 February, Tuesday, saying "Rain or shine, will you be mine." They further talked about the ways couples celebrate Valentine's Day, Further the statement said, "Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more."
There are different reasons for people to celebrate Valentine's day, during the Middle Ages people in European countries like England and France believed that February 14 marked the beginning of mating season for birds. They associated this phenomenon with love and began the romantic celebrations thereafter. The occasion became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century.
