Happy Utkal Divas 2023: Odisha Foundation Day Wishes & Messages for Status

Utkal Divas or Odisha Day is celebrated every year on 1 April. The day recognizes the separation of the Odisha from the Bihar and Orissa province on 1 April 1936. Odisha Day is also known as Odisha Foundation Day and Utkala Dibasa.

Odisha, also known as the land of Lord Jagannath, is renowned for its vibrant architecture and rich cultural legacy. This lovely state, formerly known as Orissa, has thrilling locations as well as historical sculptures, artwork, and festivals. Odisha, one of the traditional states, is well-known for its rich history and illustrious past. The Rath Yatra also attracts a huge number of visitors and devotees from all over the world.

