Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings Cards
On 7 February, the celebration of Valentine’s week begins with the fragrance and beauty of roses.
Valentine’s week is almost here with its seven days of love. The first day of the Valentine’s week is celebrated on 7 February as Rose Day.
The popular culture celebrates February as the month of love. The Valentine’s week is celebrated by lovers all over the world. However, Valentine's Day celebrations were originally religious in nature.
On 7 February, the celebration of Valentine’s week begins with the fragrance and beauty of roses. On this day, people express their love to their loved ones by giving roses to each other.
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Rose Day Wishes, Quotes, Images
“Just like a rose fills the air with its fragrance, you have filled my life with love and joy. Happy Rose Day!”
“Not every flower except a rose can express my love for you. Sending a bunch of roses for my beloved. Happy Rose Day!”
“Presenting you a bouquet of roses which symbolize our eternal love. Happy Rose Day!”
“Even if love is full of thorns, I’d still embrace it for I know that in between those thorns, there is a rose that’s worth all the pain. Happy Rose Day!”
