Happy 72nd Republic Day Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards

26 January: Here are some 72nd Republic Day quotes, images, wishes, greetings, quotes and cards in various languages

India celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, 26 January, 2020. Image used for representation only.
i

India won its Independence from the British regime on 15 August 1947, with George VI as the head of the state and Earl Mountbatten as the Governor-General.

After achieving Independence, there was no permanent Constitution in place, instead, India’s laws were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935.

Therefore, on 29 August 1947, a drafting committee was appointed with Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairman, to draft a permanent Constitution of India. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day the permanent Constitution came into power.

Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will be muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 5 January. He was to be Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.

According to Reuters, PM Johnson cited the need to oversee the response to the COVID pandemic in UK, which is facing renewed concerns over the new mutant strain and a rise in cases.

This year, India is marking its 72nd Republic Day. On this occasion, here are some quotes, images, wishes, greetings, quotes and cards in various languages.

72nd Republic Day Quotes, Wishes, Greetings

  • “Independence Is Always A Wonderful Gift From God.
    May This Wonderful Nation
    Remain Independent Forever!
    Happy Republic Day To You!”
  • “On this special day,
    Let's promise our motherland that
    We will do everything
    To enrich and preserve our heritage
    Our ethos and our treasure.
    Happy Republic Day.”
  • “Freedom Is Nothing But A Chance To Be Better.
    Happy Republic Day”
  • “As We Match Out
    In The Spirit Of Brotherhood And Nationhood,
    Let Us Not Forget To Defend
    The Colors Of Our Flag With All We Have.
    Happy Republic Day!”

72nd Republic Day Images to Share on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook

Republic Day wishes in Hindi
Republic Day wishes in Hindi
(Photo: The Quint)
Republic Day wishes for sharing on WhatsApp
Republic Day wishes for sharing on WhatsApp
(Photo: iStock)
Republic Day wishes in Punjabi
Republic Day wishes in Punjabi
(Photo: The Quint)
Republic Day wishes in Gujarati
Republic Day wishes in Gujarati
(Photo: The Quint)
Republic Day wishes in Bengali
Republic Day wishes in Bengali
(Photo: The Quint)

