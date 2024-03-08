Happy Ramadan Wishes 2024: 50+ Messages, Quotes & Images To Share on Ramzan

The holy month of Ramadan is rapidly just around the corner. It is one of the most significant events for Muslims worldwide. During Ramzan, people abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, engaging in sexual activity, and other activities throughout the month. Ramadan fasting is a time for spiritual development and purification.

This year Ramzan will be observed on 11 or 12 March in different countries. The exact start date of Ramadan will be declared only after the moon sighting. To make this Ramadan special for you and your loved ones, we have curated a list of Happy Ramadan wishes, messages, quotes, and images below.