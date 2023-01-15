Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status
Check out some wishes, images, and quotes for your loved ones on the occasion of Pongal 2023.
Pongal is a popular Indian festival that is observed over the course of four days, Uttarayan Punyakalam. The festival is mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu in mid-January in the month of Thai.
Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur; it falls in January when staple crops like turmeric, rice, and sugarcane are harvested.
This year, Pongal 2023 falls on Sunday, 15 January, and ends on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.
The Pongal festival is known by various names in different parts of India, including Magh Bihu in Assam, Uttarayana in Gujarat, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Maghi in Haryana, and Makar Sankranti in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.
Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, and Greetings for Loved Ones
I wish that this Pongal brings lots of happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Pongal 2023.
Pongal is a harvest festival and everyone has lots of expectations from it. This Pongal, I wish you health, wealth, and good cultivation. Happy Pongal.
I wish you a happy, prosperous, and delightful Pongal this year. Enjoy the festival with deep gratitude and regards. Happy Pongal 2023.
May this Pongal be the reason behind your success and prosperity. I wish that all your desires are fulfilled on this auspicious occasion. Many Many Happy Returns of Pongal 2023.
Let us be thankful for mother nature, the sun god, and all farm animals who play a great contribution to our yearly cultivation. Happy Pongal To All of You.
I wish that this awesome Pongal festival brings good luck and good fortune to you and your entire family. Happy Pongalo Pongal.
May the sweetness of milk and rice bring lots of sweetness and prosperity in your life ahead. Happy Pongal 2023.
I wish you enjoy the Pongal festival with your loved ones this year and all the upcoming years ahead. Happy Pongal 2023.
Festivals are not only for enjoyment but they are a way to admire and appreciate the love for our dear ones. I wish you eternal happiness and longevity along with your family and friends. Happy Pongal Dear Friend.
I wish you a sweet and tasty life like the delicacy of kaju, gur, and milk on Pongal. Happy Pongal 2023.
As you celebrate the Pongal festival with loved ones and chant "Pongalo Pongal" loudly, I hope you are blessed with joy and happiness for all time. I send my best wishes for wealth and prosperity to you and your loved ones. I'm sending you warm wishes on this auspicious occasion of Pongal. Happy and Delightful Pongal 2023!
