Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

Pongal is a popular Indian festival that is observed over the course of four days, Uttarayan Punyakalam. The festival is mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu in mid-January in the month of Thai.

Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur; it falls in January when staple crops like turmeric, rice, and sugarcane are harvested.

This year, Pongal 2023 falls on Sunday, 15 January, and ends on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

The Pongal festival is known by various names in different parts of India, including Magh Bihu in Assam, Uttarayana in Gujarat, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Maghi in Haryana, and Makar Sankranti in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.