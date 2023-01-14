ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Pongal 2023: Easy & Beautiful Pongal Kolam Designs for Home

Kolam is drawn around a grid pattern of dots. Here are a few kolam rangoli designs for Pongal 2023.

Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated by the Tamil community to thank the Sun, Mother Nature, and the various farm animals that contribute to a bountiful harvest. Pongal also marks the beginning of the auspicious Tamil month called Thai. Pongal usually falls on the 14 or 15 January each year. This year we will be celebrating Pongal from 14 to 18 January 2023.

Pongal marks the beginning of the movement of the sun in the north. It is considered an auspicious day and is celebrated as Pongal in southern India and Makar Sankranti in northern India. People celebrate this harvest festival by cooking sumptuous meals and decorating homes with rangolis.

Here are a few Kolam designs you can try making this Pongal to make your house festival ready.

Easy & Beautiful Pongal Kolam Designs

Pongal kolam images

(Image: Pinterest)

pongal kolam designs 

(Image: Pinterest)

simple pongal kolam rangoli design

(Image: Pinterest)

simple pongal kolam

(Image: Pinterest)

small kolam design for pongal

(Image: Pinterest)

Kolam is a simple rangoli that is made with straight lines, dots, and curves. It is generally made with white color but you can also use colorful rangoli colors. The kolam is drawn to welcome Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity, into the home, and keep negative energy at bay. You can also use these designs to decorate your home and add aesthetic value to the home.

