Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, Status & Quotes For Friends & Family
Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards in English, Hindi and more.(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

raghav goyal
Lifestyle

The beginning of a new year is marked with celebration. With the memories and experiences of the previous year, people step into the new year with the hope of a better time ahead.

It is the time when people start thinking of new beginnings and a fresh start in the forthcoming year. So, send forward some good wishes on the occasion of the beginning of a new year to your friends and family. Here are some warm messages, images, quotes, cards in different Indian languages that you can use:

Happy New Years 2020 Images and Greetings

New Year Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
New Years Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
New Years Wishes in Marathi
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
New Years Wishes in Gujarati
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
New Years Wishes in Bengali
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Happy New Year 2020 Wishes in Tamil
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Happy New Year Wishes in Punjabi
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
New Year 2020 Wishes in Telugu
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Happy New Year Wishes in Kannada
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Happy New Year Wishes in Malayalam
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Wish Happy New Year 2020 to your loved ones by downloading these cards/images in different languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali.

