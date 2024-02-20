Happy Missing Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images & WhatsApp Status

The Anti-Valentine's week is full of self-love and positivity. People also celebrate Missing Day during this week when they think about their close friends, special partners, and other important people. One should note that Missing Day is observed on 20 February, every year. It is the sixth day of the Anti-Valentine's week and people spend it thinking about their close ones. Everyone should call up their special people on this day and express their unconditional love.

People spend Missing Day thinking about old memories and the time spent with their friends. You can also send wishes to your friends and loved ones to remind them about the day in case they have forgotten due to their busy schedules. This will also let them know that you are thinking about them and planning to see them soon.