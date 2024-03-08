Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, & Images

This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Friday, 8 March. It is important to note that the auspicious festival is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Shiva and Parvati and seek their blessings for a prosperous future. Many devotees conduct prayers at home and visit temples to offer their prayers. People celebrate the festival in their own way with their friends and family. One should conduct the prayers as per the puja timings.

Another way to observe Maha Shivratri is by keeping fasts. People spend the day without eating or drinking and worship Lord Shiva. You can mark the holy day by spending time with your loved ones. Spend as much time as you can with your parents and family. Devotees can send wishes and messages to their close family members.