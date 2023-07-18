ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Islamic New Year is on 18 July 2023 and you can share these wishes, messages, and images with friends and family

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Islamic New Year is one of the most important events for Muslims worldwide. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The Islamic New Year is also known as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year. It is celebrated on the first day of the holy month- Muharram. It was in this month when the Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina.

The 10th day of the month, known as Ashura, is mourned by Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle thus dates of Muharram are different each year as per the Gregorian calendar. The start of the Muharram depends on the sighting of the moon.

Share the messages, quotes, images, and posters with friends and family on the occasion of Muharram.

Also Read

World Day for International Justice 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

World Day for International Justice 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status

Happy Muharram

(Image: iStock)

Happy Islamic New Year

(Image: iStock)

Muharram 2023 Image

(Image: iStock)

Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes & Messages

  1. May this new year be the start of something wonderful in your life. Focus on the good and do good to others. Happy New Year!

  2. May this new beginning be more precious and fruitful for you. Count your blessings and be grateful. Happy Islamic New Year!

  3. May the holy month of Muharram bring more blessings, good news, and good work for you.

  4. Take the beginning of the holy month as an opportunity to thank Allah and count your blessings.

  5. The new year is the time when you can take some time out for your friends and family. Sit with them and enjoy the beginning of the year.

Also Read

World Emoji Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes, and Quotes

World Emoji Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes, and Quotes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Topics:  Islamic New Year 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×