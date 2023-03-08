Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes
Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Here are some special messages and Holi Bhai Dooj greetings you can share on this day.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 is set to be observed on Thursday, 9 March, in India. It is a day that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. While the brothers promise to protect their sisters from all hardships, sisters shower their love on them on this auspicious festival. Holi Bhai Dooj is generally celebrated after the festival of Holi by people in the country. It is an important day for everyone, especially siblings who begin their preparations beforehand.
One should know the puja timings of Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 before celebrating the festival. On this day, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and offer sweets. The brothers promise to protect their sisters and give them special gifts. This is a beautiful day for all brothers and sisters in the country because it cherishes their relationship.
Here are some Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 wishes, messages, and greetings you should send to your siblings on this auspicious day. Make their day special by wishing them and spending as much time together as you can on this festival.
Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes
This Bhai Dooj I am praying that the love between us grows by leaps and bounds. And may we live happily forever. A very Happy Holi Bhai Dooj to us.
Here's extending my heartfelt and warm wishes to you and your sister on the auspicious occasion of Holi Bhai Dooj. Spend the day with immense joy.
On the auspicious occasion of Holi Bhai Dooj, I am sending my best wishes to you and your family.
I wouldn't have been the person I am today if I did not have you to motivate me every time. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. I will always love you. Happy Bhai Dooj.
Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 Messages
A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one I cannot stop loving. Stay by my side always.
Countless memories to cherish and myriad reasons to have you in my life. Thank you for being the best sibling and support in the world! A very Happy Holi Bhai Dooj to you.
Bhai, life without you is pointless. I may have fought a lot with you, but you know my love for you keeps increasing. I shall always be by your side when you need me the most. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Holi Holi Bhai Dooj Holi Bhai Dooj wishes
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.