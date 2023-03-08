Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes

Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 is set to be observed on Thursday, 9 March, in India. It is a day that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. While the brothers promise to protect their sisters from all hardships, sisters shower their love on them on this auspicious festival. Holi Bhai Dooj is generally celebrated after the festival of Holi by people in the country. It is an important day for everyone, especially siblings who begin their preparations beforehand.

One should know the puja timings of Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 before celebrating the festival. On this day, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and offer sweets. The brothers promise to protect their sisters and give them special gifts. This is a beautiful day for all brothers and sisters in the country because it cherishes their relationship.