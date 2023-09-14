Happy Hindi Diwas 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, and Speech in English

Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is celebrated annually on 14 September. The day is observed to promote and celebrate the cultural heritage of Hindi – the official language of India. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had officially declared 14 September as the Hindi Diwas

The history of Hindi Diwas dates back to 14 September 1949, when Hindi language was declared as the official language of India under the Indian Constitution. Hindi language plays a critical role in connecting people from different linguistic backgrounds in India, and is understood and spoken by people from different regions of the country.

We have curated Hindi Diwas 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, speech, and greetings for you to share with your friends and family.