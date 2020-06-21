Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June and this year it will be celebrated on 21 June. Apart from India, the UK, US and several other countries also celebrate the Father’s Day on the same date.Go ahead and do something special for your father this year. Write a thank you note, buy him a gift or bake a cake at home; any gesture that you make to show your gratefulness towards him will surely make him happy and proud to be your father.Quotes to Share on Father’s Day 20201. Friendship – you are a true friendAffection – you always make me feel lovedTeacher – you have been and still are my favourite teacherHumour – you show me the importance of laughterEnthusiasm – you always encourage and believe in meRole model – you set an example for me to follow!2. Dad, there is a saying that goes like this: “Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a dad!” You are that special man in my life, thanks dadShatrughan Sinha, Alia, Varun Wish B’day Girl Sonakshi 3. You have always worked hard to provide for us. You have always made time for us. You have always encouraged and supported us. And you have been the best dad to us! Happy Father's Day!4. When I have a problem that I don’t know how to solve, I call you. When I am upset and feeling blue, I call you. When I am broke, I call you. When I feel the world is against me, I call you. When there is something I don’t understand, I called you. And, every time I called you, you make me feel better. Thanks for always being there for me, dad!5. Words like: I appreciate you I am thankful for you You are the best You are number one... None of these words can express my love for you, dad.Last Minute Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas to Save the Day!Images to Share on Father’s Day 2020Here are a few images that you can share with your father or loves ones on Father’s Day 2020: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.