ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali 2021: History, Significance, and Why It Is Called the Festival of Lights

This year, Laxmi Puja (Diwali) will be celebrated on 4 November 2021.

The Quint
Updated
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Diwali 2021 will be celebrated on 4 November 2021.</p></div>
i

Diwali is an important Hindu festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. That is why it is also known as the festival of lights.

Diwali festivities, according to the Hindu calendar, begin from the 28th day of Ashwin, that is, Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. It goes on till the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of the Kartik month.

The Diwali festivals include Dhantrayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Lakshmi Puja (Diwali), Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiyya Dooj.

Laxmi Puja is considered the most significant day of all.

Also Read

Happy Diwali 2021 in Advance: Wishes Images, Greetings and Messages of Deepawali

Happy Diwali 2021 in Advance: Wishes Images, Greetings and Messages of Deepawali

This year, Laxmi Puja (Diwali) will be celebrated on Thursday, 4 November 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digging Into Some History

The most popular mythological tale about Diwali is associated with the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The festival of Diwali is observed to celebrate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, after spending 14 years in the forest.

According to Ramayana, the eldest son of King Dasharatha was sent into exile in a forest for 14 years. His brother Laxman, and wife Sita accompanied him to the forest. It is believed that after defeating Ravana, the main antagonist of Ramayana, the three of them returned to Ayodhaya on completion of Lord Rama's banishment.

Also Read

Diwali Gift Ideas 2021: 20 Best Gifts for Family, Friends, Boss and Employees

Diwali Gift Ideas 2021: 20 Best Gifts for Family, Friends, Boss and Employees

The day on which they returned was Kartik Amavasya, that is, dark moon night. It is believed that the people of Ayodhya were so happy on the return of Lord Rama, Laxman, and Sita that they lit the whole kingdom with diyas.

That is why people decorate their homes with diyas and lights to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT