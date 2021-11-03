Diwali 2021: History, Significance, and Why It Is Called the Festival of Lights

Diwali is an important Hindu festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. That is why it is also known as the festival of lights.

Diwali festivities, according to the Hindu calendar, begin from the 28th day of Ashwin, that is, Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. It goes on till the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of the Kartik month.

The Diwali festivals include Dhantrayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Lakshmi Puja (Diwali), Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiyya Dooj.

Laxmi Puja is considered the most significant day of all.