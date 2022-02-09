ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Chocolate Day.

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some wishes, images and quotes for Chocolate day.</p></div>
i

Chocolate Day: The Valentine's Week is celebrated every year from 07-14 February. The week begins from Rose day on 7 February and concludes with Valentine's Day on 14 February. It is a very special week for couples.

The third day of the Valentine's week is Chocolate Day. It is celebrated every year on 09 February.

Chocolates are considered one of the best gifts for anyone. People celebrate chocolate day by exchanging chocolates with someone they love.

Chocolate Day is an important day of the the Valentine's week.

Also Read

Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates

Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates

Here are some wishes, images quotes and greetings which you can send to your partner or crush on this beautiful occasion of Chocolate Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Chocolate Day: Wishes, Images and Quotes

  • Here's a box of chocolates for the person I love the most. Happy Chocolate Day!

  • You are like a box of my favourite chocolate, I can never have enough of you. Happy Chocolate day, my love.

  • “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”― Linda Grayson

  • “Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food. ”
    Michael Levine

  • “Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love.”
    Karl Petzke

  • Wish you a great chocolate day. Hope you have wonderful time and most delicious of chocolates.

Also Read

Happy Propose Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Status

Happy Propose Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Status
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chocolate Day Wishes and images in English</p></div>

Chocolate Day Wishes and images in English

(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chocolate Day Wishes and images in Hindi</p></div>

Chocolate Day Wishes and images in Hindi

(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT