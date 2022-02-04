Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates
Read more to know Valentine's week list 2022 with the complete list of dates and other important information.
Valentine's Week List 2022, Date Sheet and Calendar: Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, will be celebrated on 14 February 2022. This day is celebrated as the day of love and several people across the globe exchange cards, gifts, and flowers with their loved ones. With Valentines day right around the corner, we have brought you a complete list of the Valentines Day calendar for the week.
Valentine's Day Calendar
Rose Day: 7 February 2022
Propose Day: 8 February 2022
Chocolate Day: 9 February 2022
Teddy Day: 10 February 2022
Promise Day: 11 February 2022
Hug Day: 12 February 2022
Kiss Day: 13 February 2022
Valentine’s Day: 14 February 2022
