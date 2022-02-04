ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine's Week List 2022: Check Complete List of Dates

Read more to know Valentine's week list 2022 with the complete list of dates and other important information.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Updated
Lifestyle
1 min read
Valentine’s Week List and History
i

Valentine's Week List 2022, Date Sheet and Calendar: Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, will be celebrated on 14 February 2022. This day is celebrated as the day of love and several people across the globe exchange cards, gifts, and flowers with their loved ones. With Valentines day right around the corner, we have brought you a complete list of the Valentines Day calendar for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine's Day Calendar

  • Rose Day: 7 February 2022

  • Propose Day: 8 February 2022

  • Chocolate Day: 9 February 2022

  • Teddy Day: 10 February 2022

  • Promise Day: 11 February 2022

  • Hug Day: 12 February 2022

  • Kiss Day: 13 February 2022

  • Valentine’s Day: 14 February 2022

Also Read

Varun, Anushka, Kareena Wish Their Partners on Valentine's Day

Varun, Anushka, Kareena Wish Their Partners on Valentine's Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT