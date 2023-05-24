ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Brother’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status to Share

Share these quotes, wishes, images, and WhatsApp status on brother's day 2023 with your brothers.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Brother's Day is celebrated on 24 May every year and it aims to celebrate the bond of brotherhood. This day not only celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers but also among brothers. Brothers are the most annoying member of the family but they are who keeps the mood light, spread happiness, and is the only trustworthy companion for a sister.

A big brother acts as a guide and a teacher whereas a younger one can be a friend, partner in crime, etc. So, today we celebrate these different kinds of bonds a brother can have with his siblings. Here are a few images, wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp statuses to share on the occasion of brother's day 2023.

Happy Brother’s Day 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status

Happy Brother’s Day 2023

(Image: iStock)

Brother’s Day 2023

(Image: iStock)

Happy Brother’s Day 2023 images

(Image: iStock)

Happy Brother’s Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes & Messages

“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.”—Anna Quindlen

“I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at.”—Maya Angelou

“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” —Susan Scarf Merrell

“Brothers and sisters separated by distance, joined by love”—Chuck Danes

“Never make a companion equal to a brother.”—Hesiod 

“Nothing can stop me from loving my brother.”—Brandy Norwood

"Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone." – Jolene Perry

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." – Marc Brown

"The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe." – Rachel Weisz

