Happy Birthday Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Important Quotes by Him on Love and Life
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a popular Indian spiritual leader. He is the founder of the Art of Living, which promotes ways to relieve stress and enhances self-development through yoga and meditation. The Art of Living was founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the year 1981. The foundation has helped to empower millions of people across the world. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born on 13 May 1956.
This year, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's birthday will be observed on Friday, 13 May 2022.
"Breath is the link between the body and mind. If the mind is a kite the breath is the thread. The longer the thread, the higher the kite can go."
"Pranayam enhances performance. Children feel calmer, more attentive, and alert."
"Laughter gives strength to manage any situation."
"Don’t go seeking love. Just relax! Only when you’re free from tension, free from confusion, can you ever experience love."
"Though love is the greatest strength on this planet, without wisdom the same love makes you weak, absolutely weak."
"Love can only blossom in freedom. When freedom is restricted, love suffocates."
"It is easier to build strong children rather than repairing broken adults."
"Be ready to learn simple things from simple people- even from a child. The readiness to learn can bring up creativity and self-confidence in you."
"If every one including an 8 year old learns meditation, we will eliminate violence from the world in one generation."
"As students learn to reduce stress and manage emotions they are able to focus and perform well academically at school and build more positive relationships with their peers, parents and teachers."
