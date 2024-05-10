Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Akshaya Tritiya is a festival celebrated among Hindus and Jains. One should note that the festival is being observed on Friday, 10 May, this year. Akshaya Tritiya is popularly known as Akti or Akha Teej in various parts of India. It is believed that Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, took birth on Akshay Tritiya. Everyone should celebrate the auspicious festival and welcome prosperity and good luck in their lives. Observe the event with your loved ones.

Many people invest in gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya because it is considered auspicious. It is believed that buying gold at this festival brings prosperity and good fortune. You must celebrate the festival with your friends and family and make unforgettable memories. People also keep fast on this day and conduct prayers at home.