Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Date: Traditional Rituals Everyone Should Follow This Year

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The third lunar day of the bright half of Vaishakha is Akshaya Tritiya. This day is significant in Hindu culture as it marks the beginning of the sacred yuga, Satya Yuga.
It is also considered a great time to start new ventures, make investments, buy gold or property, get married, or perform other important religious rituals.
The name ' Akshaya ' means eternal and 'Tritiya ' refers to the third lunar day. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu. It is also said that on this day, the goddess Ganga descended to Earth from heaven.
This is why it is considered such an auspicious day for taking a dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga, and seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. One should note that Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is set to be observed on Friday, 10 May.
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Rituals To Follow
Here are a few important rituals you should follow on Akshaya Tritiya to celebrate the event the right way:
Buy Gold
One of the most important traditions that most people follow on Akshaya Tritiya is that they purchase gold to celebrate the auspicious event. Many people believe that buying gold on this day welcomes prosperity and good luck. People invest in gold jewellery, coins, and ornaments on this day.
Charity
One of the most important aspects of Akshaya Tritiya is the act of charity and donation. It is believed that giving to those in need on this day will bring blessings and abundance. Many people donate food, clothes, money, or other forms of charity to the underprivileged. This practice not only helps the needy but also fosters a sense of compassion and empathy.
Planting Trees
It is a way of giving back to nature and ensuring a greener future for the planet. In the recent years, people have been talking more about environmental sustainability. Akshaya Tritiya is a great opportunity to plant more trees and build a greener environment. We can stop global warming and climate change by planting trees.
Fasting
Other important rituals associated with Akshaya Tritiya include fasting, visiting temples, and performing pujas and prayers. It is a day to express gratitude for all the blessings received and to seek continued guidance and protection. Many people fast the entire day and keep pujas at home. You can either arrange a puja ritual at home as per the muhurat or visit temples on this auspicious day.
These are some of the age-old traditions that you can follow on Akshaya Tritiya 2024. Make sure to celebrate the event with your friends and family and make unforgettable memories.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)