Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date and Time: History, Significance, Rituals & Celebration

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Hanuman. This festival is one of the most important in the Hindu community and it is celebrated with great pomp and show.

Hanuman is known as the son of Anjana and Kesari, the god and hero of the Ramayana. He is also called Vanara God, Bajrang Bali, and Vayu Dev. Hanuman is a powerful and capable deity who is believed to be capable of achieving anything, even those feats that seem impossible to others. He is often depicted as an architect, artist, and fighter. Let's know about the date and time, history, significance, and rituals of Hanuman Jayanti 2024.