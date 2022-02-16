ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes and Images

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas was a Bhakti movement saint whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His birth anniversary is celebrated on Magh Purnima.

This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.

Guru Ravidas was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrates the life and ideas of the saint who worked against casteism. His devotees celebrate this auspicious occasion by taking bath in the holy river and by organizing Bhajan-Kirtan and celebratory processions.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Time

  • Purnima Tithi begins at: 09:42 pm on 15 February

  • Purnima Tithi ends at: 10:25 pm on 16 February

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes which you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

  • May god bless you on this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His ideas continue to inspire lot of people.

  • We should take inspiration from the work of Guru Ravidas and work against casteism. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

  • “Surrender yourself to the lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

  • “You show us thee light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images with Quotes and&nbsp; wishes</p></div>

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images with Quotes and  wishes

(Photo: Quint Hindi)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images with Quotes</p></div>

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images with Quotes

(Photo: Quint Hindi)

