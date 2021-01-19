Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes
Guru Gobind Singh introduced 5 Ks Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan to Sikhism.
This year, the 354th birth anniversary of the great Guru Gobind Singh will be celebrated on 20 January 2021.
The Khalsa tradition was founded by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. This incident is considered to be the most important event in the history of Sikhs. He also introduced 5 Ks Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan to Sikhism.
It was Guru Gobind Singh who declared Guru Granth Sahib as the Guru of Sikhs. People from all over the world find his ideas relevant and inspiring. Langars and kirtans are organised everywhere to celebrate this auspicious occasion.
Happy Gurpurab 2021 Wishes
- May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab.
- May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be a better human being. Happy Gurpurab.
- Let us all celebrate Janam Divas, Prakash Utsav Divas of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji
Happy Gurpurab..!!
- May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!
- May Guru Govind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight the evil, and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Quotes
“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”
“The ignorant person is totally blind, they do not appreciate the value of the jewel.”
“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck.”
