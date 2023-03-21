Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, History, Significance & Celebrations of Marathi New Year

This year Gudi Padwa 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is an auspicious festival in Maharashtra which is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar and it marks the beginning of a new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Gudi Padwa is a regional Hindu festival that is mainly celebrated by the people of Maharashtra and Goa.

On this occasion, people from different regions like parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana come together and organize events that includes dancing, street processions, and enjoying the various delicacies prepared for the festival. People also take an oil bath, wear new clothes, prepare rangolis with flowers and colours, and put the Gudi at the entrance or on a window.

Now, let us know about the history, significance, and timings of the Gudi Padwa festival.