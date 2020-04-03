Google Doodle’s Steps to Stop Coronavirus: Stay Home, Save Lives

Google posted a doodle on Friday, 3 April, in view of 21-day coronavirus lockdown in India. In today's doodle, Google has suggested measures to prevent the fatal disease and is trying to convey the message 'Stay Home and Save Lives'.

The lockdown, which was announced on 24 March 2020, had the sole purpose of maintaining social distancing as there is no vaccine to cure the disease as of now.

Google has thus created a doodle in which all the letters in the word 'GOOGLE' are indulging in an individual activity. Activities like reading a book, dancing, playing guitar, talking to family and friends and working out, can be seen in today's doodle.