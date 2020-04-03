Google Doodle’s Steps to Stop Coronavirus: Stay Home, Save Lives
Google posted a doodle on Friday, 3 April, in view of 21-day coronavirus lockdown in India. In today's doodle, Google has suggested measures to prevent the fatal disease and is trying to convey the message 'Stay Home and Save Lives'.
The lockdown, which was announced on 24 March 2020, had the sole purpose of maintaining social distancing as there is no vaccine to cure the disease as of now.
Google has thus created a doodle in which all the letters in the word 'GOOGLE' are indulging in an individual activity. Activities like reading a book, dancing, playing guitar, talking to family and friends and working out, can be seen in today's doodle.
As we click on the doodle, we can see an overall overview of the coronavirus disease. The first thing we see when we click on the doodle is how to prevent getting the virus. Google has listed five steps to help contain the virus’s spread.
- STAY home
- KEEP a safe distance
- WASH hands often
- COVER your cough
- SICK? Call the helpline
Apart from this, Google has also given the do's and don'ts from people can implement to protect themselves. The things Google has asked people to 'DO' are:
- Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
- Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell
- Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell
The things Google has asked people 'NOT TO DO' are:
- Don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
