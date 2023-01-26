Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, & Indian Flag Wallpapers
India will celebrate the 74th Republic Day today, 26 January 2023. Here are wishes, quotes, images & more.
India will witness its 74th Republic Day today on 26 January 2023. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of Indian constitution in 1950. Ever year, Republic Day celebrations are held to showcase the rich tradition, cultural heritage, and country's progress and achievements.
This year, the Republic Day parade will take place in Delhi at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk, towards the Red Fort. Also, a Republic Day function will be held at India Gate at 9:30 am.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved ones and upload as a WhatsApp status on the occasion Republic Day 2023.
Let's appreciate and honour the rich history and culture of our country. Happy Republic Day 2023.
On this Republic Day, let's pledge to save our country and support our proud heroes who are like a shield between us and the enemies. Happy Republic Day.
Republic Day is an emotion that we being Indians should live always with deep reverence. Happy Republic Day 2023.
Let us salute our National Flag with honour and respect and pledge to maintain its dignity. Happy Republic Day 2023.
We Indians are known for our generosity and kind heartedness. Let us evoke our patriotic spirit and pay our deepest respect to the mother India. Wishing you all a Happy Republic Day.
The Freedom has come to us easily, it is wrapped with the blood, sweat, and heart of our brave freedom fighters. Let us salute them and honour this freedom for the rest of our lives. Happy Republic Day 2023.
"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?"Mahatma Gandhi
"Don't see others doing better than you beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself."Chandra Shekhar Azad
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it."Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age.”Dr BR Ambedkar
“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards our fellow men.”Dr BR Ambedkar
