Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, & Indian Flag Wallpapers

India will witness its 74th Republic Day today on 26 January 2023. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of Indian constitution in 1950. Ever year, Republic Day celebrations are held to showcase the rich tradition, cultural heritage, and country's progress and achievements.

This year, the Republic Day parade will take place in Delhi at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk, towards the Red Fort. Also, a Republic Day function will be held at India Gate at 9:30 am.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved ones and upload as a WhatsApp status on the occasion Republic Day 2023.