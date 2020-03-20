Google Doodle Features Dr Ignaz Semmelweis During COVID-19 Panic

Dr Ignaz Semmelweis was the first person to discover that washing hands has medical benefits. Before the 19th century even the doctors didn't use to wash their hands.

Semmelweis after completing his doctorate and masters went on to start his tenure at the Vienna General Hospital. He found out that a disease known as 'childbed fever' was spreading at a high rate. After a thorough investigation, he found out that the doctors were transmitting the disease from one body to another while conducting operations through their hands.

He then immediately told the medical staff to wash their hands before examining another person. However, many were skeptical.

After decades, his hygienic recommendations were validated by the widespread acceptance of the “germ theory of disease” and this is how he was widely remembered as the 'father of infection control'.