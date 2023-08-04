Google Celebrates ‘Cat-Eye’ Frame Designer Altina Schinasi’s Birthday; Details

The popular search engine giant, Google is celebrating the life of American designer Altine 'Tina' Schinasi today, Friday, 4 August 2023. She is famous for designing the popular 'cat-eye' eyeglass frame. Google Doodle today celebrates the 116th birthday of Altine 'Tina' Schinasi. She was born on 4 August 1907, in Manhattan, New York. She built her artistic journey from the streets of Manhattan to the famous art scene of Paris. She pursued painting in Paris after completing her high school education.

Google Doodle today, Friday, 4 August 2023, celebrates the achievements of Altina Schinasi. She improved her artistic skills at The Art Students League in New York City where she worked as a window dresser for different stores in Fifth Avenue. She worked with various popular artists who helped her sharpen her artistic talent and be better.