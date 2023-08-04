Google Celebrates ‘Cat-Eye’ Frame Designer Altina Schinasi’s Birthday; Details

The popular search engine giant, Google is celebrating the life of American designer Altine 'Tina' Schinasi today, Friday, 4 August 2023. She is famous for designing the popular 'cat-eye' eyeglass frame. Google Doodle today celebrates the 116th birthday of Altine 'Tina' Schinasi. She was born on 4 August 1907, in Manhattan, New York. She built her artistic journey from the streets of Manhattan to the famous art scene of Paris. She pursued painting in Paris after completing her high school education.
Google Doodle today, Friday, 4 August 2023, celebrates the achievements of Altina Schinasi. She improved her artistic skills at The Art Students League in New York City where she worked as a window dresser for different stores in Fifth Avenue. She worked with various popular artists who helped her sharpen her artistic talent and be better.
We should all learn more about Altine 'Tina' Schinasi on her birthday. The Google Doodle on Friday helps us to explore her life and know all her achievements as a popular artist.
Altina Schinasi: Works and Achievements
During her job at The Art Students League in New York City, Altina Schinasi collaborated with famous artistic figures like Salvador Dalí and George Grosz, whose teachings and works played an important role in building her creative vision.
It was during her duty as a window display designer that Schinasi thought of the popular "cat-eye" eyeglass frame. She noticed that women's eyeglasses were only limited to round frames with boring designs. So she thought of eyeglass designs that are unique and creative.
She discovered eyeglass frames with pointed edges after being inspired by the interesting shape of Harlequin masks worn during the Carnevale festival in Venice, Italy.
It is important to note that Schinasi faced a lot of rejection from multiple manufacturers because they considered her creation too unusual. Her discovery gained importance when a local shop owner understood the potential of her design. He requested an exclusive agreement for six months.
The Harlequin eyeglasses quickly grabbed the attention of buyers and gained popularity. It became a fashion hit among women in the US during the late 1930s and 1940s.
Schinasi received the Lord & Taylor American Design Award in 1939 for her discovery. She also explored filmmaking by producing a documentary titled "George Grosz' Interregnum", which was based on her former teacher.
Today, Google Doodle is celebrating her birth anniversary and achievements during her lifetime.
