Good Friday 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Good Friday 2023 Wishes: The day will be observed today on 7 March.
Christians all over the world celebrate Good Friday to remember when Jesus Christ was crucified. Good Friday always comes on the Friday before Easter Sunday, capping off the holy week.
Good Friday is known by several other names such as Holy Friday and Easter Friday. It is celebrated according to the lunar cycle, so the date is not set and changes every year.
Christians commemorate Jesus Christ, his death, burial, and sacrifices on Good Friday, a day of solemnity and mourning. This year, Good Friday falls on 7 April 2023.
Check out Good Friday 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Images below.
Good Friday 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Let's think about Jesus' lessons on love, compassion, and forgiveness as we commemorate his crucifixion on this Good Friday. I wish you a blessed Holy Friday 2023.
Jesus Christ lost his life while serving humanity. Let us remember him on this Easter Friday and pledge to follow his path forever. Greetings on Good Friday 2023.
Let us pray and humbly thank Jesus for his selfless deed of love on this day of mourning. May his selflessness serve as an example for us to follow. Have a Blissful Easter Friday 2023.
God's blessings be upon you in all areas of your existence. Put your words and your soul's vow to the test. Know your objective and make every effort to accomplish it. Have a divine Good Friday 2023.
I pray that the love of Jesus will always fill your spirit with heavenly joy and pure desires. Wishing You and Your Family a Holy Good Friday.
Good Friday 2023 Quotes To Share With Friends and Family
"We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour's crucifixion."Phillips Brooks
"It was not nails that held Jesus to that wretched cross; it was his unqualified resolution, out of love for his Father, to do his Father’s will and it was his love for sinners like me."D.A. Carson
"What is good about Good Friday? Why isn't it called Bad Friday? Because out of the appallingly bad came what was inexpressibly good. And the good trumps the bad, because though the bad was temporary, the good is eternal."Randy Alcorn
"Good Friday, the day when Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus. The crucifixion and resurrection are the central events in the Christian faith. That is why Good Friday and Easter Sunday are such important days in the Christian year. The cross is the central theme of worship."Gordon Geddes
Good Friday 2023 Images for Wallpaper and Status
