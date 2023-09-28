Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Today, 28 September: Puja Muhurat, Tithi, and Rituals Here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 festivities are coming to an end today, Thursday, 28 September. The Ganesh Visarjan process will take place today, Thursday, so devotees are gearing up to complete the rituals on time. They will bid adieu to their favourite Ganpati Bappa and urge Him to come back earlier next year. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for ten days and people pray to Lord Ganesha during the festival. On the last day, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha as per puja tithi.

You can take part in Ganesh Visarjan after knowing the date and time. Many people across India immerse Lord Ganesha's idol after 1.5, 3, 5 and 7 days of the festival, however, the last visarjan day is the most significant. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is scheduled to end on 28 September, and it is the last visarjan day.