Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Wishes, Images and Quotes for Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to come to an end on Anant Chaturdashi, i.e. Sunday, 19 September. The 10-day long festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh commenced on 10 September 2021.

Anant Chaturdashi is also known as Anant Chaudas, and is considered a day of great significance for the people of Hindu community.

This is the day when devotees of Lord Ganesha bid him farewell after worshiping him during the period Ganesh Chaturthi. It is also known as Ganesh Visarjan, and is a very sentimental moment for many devotees.

On this auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi, here are some wishes, quotes and images to send to your family, friends and relatives.