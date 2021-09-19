Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Wishes, Images and Quotes for Anant Chaturdashi
Here are some images, quotes and wishes to send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.
Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to come to an end on Anant Chaturdashi, i.e. Sunday, 19 September. The 10-day long festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh commenced on 10 September 2021.
Anant Chaturdashi is also known as Anant Chaudas, and is considered a day of great significance for the people of Hindu community.
This is the day when devotees of Lord Ganesha bid him farewell after worshiping him during the period Ganesh Chaturthi. It is also known as Ganesh Visarjan, and is a very sentimental moment for many devotees.
On this auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi, here are some wishes, quotes and images to send to your family, friends and relatives.
Anant Chaturdashi: Wishes, Quotes, Images
May Lord Ganesha inspire you to follow the path of righteousness. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.
May Lord Ganesha guide you during all ups and downs of life. Wish you a very happy Anant Chaturdashi.
I hope that Ganpati Bappa comes backs to our home soon next year.
May you find all the delights of life and all your dreams come true. Wishing you health, happiness and prosperity. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!
May the Ganpati Bappa shower you with love and peace and fulfill all your dreams. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.
