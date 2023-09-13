ADVERTISEMENT
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional Rules to Follow While Placing Ganesha Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The auspicious festival is set to begin on 19 September and end on 28 September.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional Rules to Follow While Placing Ganesha Idol
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated widely in different parts of India. People celebrate this festival with joy and happiness. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September. The arrival of Lord Ganesha marks the beginning of this ten-day festival. One of the most auspicious festivals is around the corner and it is important to start the preparations. We should celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

People have been following certain traditions and rituals while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for many years. The rituals have been passed on for generations and it is important to follow them. We should worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Many people organise prayers in their houses and ask Lord Ganesha to bless their families with peace, prosperity, and joy.

You have to follow the rituals if you want to conduct the prayers correctly during the festival. We have come up with certain traditional rules that you must obey if you want to bring Lord Ganesha to your home and then conduct a prayer ceremony.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditions to Follow

Set a time

Before bringing Lord Ganesha to your home during Ganesh Chaturthi, make sure you know the correct muhurat or the auspicious time. There is always an auspicious time to bring the idol to your house and one should know it. This will ensure that you have started the puja in the right way.

Decorate the Space

You should deep clean your house before inviting Lord Ganesha. The idol should be brought in a clean and well-decorated space.

Set up the altar and the space where you want to place your Lord Ganesha idol. You can decorate the puja room with flowers, candles, and rangolis.

Invite the Idol

You must invite the idol of Lord Ganesha to your house on Ganesh Chaturthi. Place the idol and then conduct prayers. Chant some invitation mantras and welcome Lord Ganesha. He will bless you with all that you want.

Take Note of the Placement

Make sure to place the Lord Ganesha idol facing the east or north because both are considered auspicious. After placing the idol correctly, offer flowers, prayers, sweets, and light diyas. Keep the space lighted and the environment should be positive.

Topics:  Ganesh Chaturthi   Lord Ganesha 

