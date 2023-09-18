Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Simple Modak Recipe You Can Try at Home; Know the Steps

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to begin on Tuesday, 19 September. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a grand manner by many devotees. They bring Lord Ganesha's idol to their homes and worship him during the festival. Apart from conducting prayers and arti, people also make various delicacies at home to celebrate the festival. The most common items that are prepared during this time are modaks and laddoos. People also distribute these items to others.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals among Hindus. They pray to Lord Ganesha for a happy and prosperous future. Devotees wait for an entire year to celebrate the festival so when the time comes, they start preparing well in advance. They wait to spend quality time with their friends and family.
Even though there are a lot of other food items prepared during the festival, one of the most common items you will find in every household is modak. After people finish praying, they offer modaks to Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Steps To Make Modak
Here is a simple and easy way to make modaks at home during Ganesh Chaturthi that you should try out if you find making them difficult:
Ingredients:
Coconut
Jaggery
Rice flour
Cardamom powder
Milk
Step 1: Take a pan and heat some ghee or oil. Add grated coconut and jaggery into the pan when the ghee or oil is hot. Keep stirring the ingredients properly to make a fine paste. You must make sure that there are no lumps in the mixture while stirring. Keep stirring until you are sure that the paste is perfect and juicy.
Step 2: Add nutmeg and cardamom to the mixture along with some ghee. Now, mix all the ingredients properly and turn off the gas after some time. Keep the mixture aside and let it cool down.
Step 3: Take a big bowl and add some rice flour to make the dough or the outer shell of the modak. Add lukewarm water and knead the dough properly. Keep the dough aside once it's done and make sure it does not dry up.
Step 4: Take small amounts from the dough, and add the coconut and jaggery mixture inside as the filling. Make sure to shape them as a modak carefully. Take a steamer pot and add two cups of water. Put the modaks inside it and cover the lid. Your modak will be ready.
