Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Bollywood Songs and Bhajans for Ganesh Utsav
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, 10 September 2021.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival which, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha.
According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated every year during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the months of August-September.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also know as Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated all around India. Devotees of Lord Ganesha install an idol of the god and worship it for 10 days. Many events are also organized by the devotees to celebrated this festival of Ganpati.
In this article, we have curated some Bollywood songs and bhajans dedicated to Ganpati. Play them to welcome the god of wisdom and prosperity.
Ganesh Chaturthi Bollywood Songs and Bhajans
Deva Shree Ganesha - Agneepath
Morya Re- Don
Sadda Dil Vi Tu - Any Body Can Dance
Ghar Main Padharo Gajanan Ji
Sukhkarta Dukhharta
