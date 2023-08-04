Friendship Day 2023 in India: Best Places To Celebrate the Occasion in Delhi NCR

Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Therefore, this year Friendship Day will be observed on 6 August 2023. The day is recognized to highlight the significance and importance of friends in our lives.
Life could be really boring if there are no friends in it. Celebrating and honoring the existence of friends in our lives is important to make the bond stronger and never lasting.
Are you in Delhi NCR and do not have idea where to go on Friendship Day 2023? Well, do not worry because we are here to help you. Below is the curated list of some best places in Delhi that you should consider visiting on the occasion of Friendship Day.
8 Best Places To Visit in Delhi NCR on Friendship Day 2023
Here is the list of some best places to visit with your friends on the occasion of Friendship Day.
1. Connaught Place or CP: This is one of the famous and interesting places to visit with your friends on this Friendship Day. From good food to street shopping, this place has everything that will keep you entertained throughout the day. The nearest metro station is Rajiv Chowk. One of the most cheapest street shopping market called Janpath market is also near by to CP.
2. Dili Haat INA: It is one the best places to visit in Delhi, if you want to explore the tradition and cuisines of different India states. From Kashmiri Kehwa to Momos from Nepal, you will get all types of food in Dili Haat INA market. This market was created to evoke the atmosphere of a traditional village fair, and is known to be the cultural magnet of Delhi.
3. Haus Khas Village: If you are someone who likes night life, then you must not even think for a second before hitting this place along with your friends. Located in South Delhi, Haus Khas Village is full of life with countless cafes, bars, and pubs.
4. Champa Gali: If you and your friends like to explore different types of food, then Champa Gali will not disappoint you on this Friendship Day. With many cute and adorable cafes, this place is ecstatic and full of energy.
5. ISKATE by Roseate: Located in the Ambience Mall Gurgaon, ISKATE is India’s largest and only all-weather indoor ice skating rink. If you wanna get a Manali vibe, then this is an amazing place for you to visit along with your friends. This lifestyle entertainment destination is a heaven for people who love ice skating.
6. Worlds of Wonder (WOW) Amusement and Water Park in Noida: If you and your friends like to enjoy swimming and other water related activities, then this is the nice place to visit this Friendship Day. Besides, water activities , you will get to enjoy 20 fantastically built and placed rides to make this the best ever Friendship Day of your life.
7. India Gate: This is one of the known tourist attractions in Delhi. If you and your friends want to indulge in the historical beauty of our country, then this place will not disappoint you. There are many other places nearby to India Gate that you would also like to visit including Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, National Gallery of Modern Art, and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.
8. Trampoline Park in Gurgaon: Wanna get rid of your hectic and busy schedule for a while? Then go and visit the trampoline park located in Gurgaon. This is an indoor amusement park that will definitely make you and your friends happy on this Friendship Day.
